Bar Buzz: Mitchell Hamline honors alumni

Justice Anne McKeig, former Justice Helen Meyer and attorney Taylor Levy will receive awards from Mitchell Hamline School of Law at its All School Reunion on Saturday, Sept. 14.

McKeig will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award for her professional accomplishments, high ethical standards, and lasting contributions to the legal field. McKeig, who grew up on the Leech Lake Reservation, was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2016 and was the first Native American to be named to the state’s highest court. She’s known as a tireless advocate for children who has worked to develop protocols and programs for child protection.

Meyer will receive the Outstanding Alumni Award for her deep commitment and significant service to Mitchell Hamline. Meyer, who served on the Minnesota Supreme Court from 2002 to 2012, was a member of the school’s board of trustees from 2010 to 2019 and served as chair for two years. Meyer also co-founded the Child Protection Program, the predecessor to the Institute to Transform Child Protection, in an effort to reform systemic problems in child protection.

Levy will receive the Recent Alumni Award for her contributions to Mitchell Hamline and the community as a whole. Levy is an immigration attorney and legal coordinator for Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, a migrant and refugee house of hospitality on the U.S.-Mexico border. Levy is also an enthusiastic advocate for Mitchell Hamline’s blended-learning programs, saying the school’s Hybrid J.D. program made it possible for her to attend law school without leaving El Paso.