File photo: Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake, has told Attorney General Keith Ellison in a letter that she is thinking about pushing legislation to bar the hiring of outside attorneys paid for by special interests.
AG office flap has GOP senator mulling legislation

By: Kevin Featherly September 2, 2019

The powerful chair of the Senate State Government Finance committee is mulling legislation to stop the attorney general’s office from hiring more outside attorneys paid for by wealthy special interests.

