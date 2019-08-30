Trump seeks to move video phone fraud suit into arbitration

A small group of working-class investors who claim Donald Trump ripped them off by endorsing a troubled multilevel marketing company said he’s wrongfully trying to force them into arbitration after failing to have their lawsuit thrown out of court.

The group on Thursday asked U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in New York to deny Trump’s request to make them arbitrate directly with the company, ACN Inc., whose flagship desktop video phone went bust after Trump said it would “literally revolutionize the way we communicate.”

The plaintiffs, who aimed to get rich by selling the video phones and signing up other sellers, agreed to resolve disputes with ACN in arbitration — but not disputes with Trump, they said in a letter to the judge. They also said Trump should have made his request sooner — not eight months after the suit was filed.

“Defendants offer no explanation for their considerable delay in filing their motion — and none exists, beyond their flagrant desire for tactical advantage,” plaintiffs’ attorney Roberta Kaplan wrote.

Trump and his three eldest children were all sued for their roles in enticing entrepreneurs from 2005 to 2015 to invest in ACN through their numerous comments and pitches about the company on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice,” as well as at live ACN events. The plaintiffs claims they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars by putting their faith in the family.

The Trumps have repeatedly denied wrongdoing. Trump has said that that no “reasonable investor” would have relied on his claims about ACN, and that he cautioned that not everyone would succeed.

Trump’s lawyers argued in the same court filing that arbitration is required even though Trump isn’t a signatory to their arbitration agreements with ACN, because all the disputed statements appeared on ACN materials or at ACN rallies, “in response to questions put to Mr. Trump by an ACN host.”

“All of plaintiffs’ claims rest upon the allegation that Mr. Trump made statements and or omitted facts about ACN while employed as the company’s spokesperson,” Trump’s lawyers said.

The lawsuit is Doe v. Trump Corp., 18-cv-9936, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).