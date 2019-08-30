Sides spar over whether Flynn ready for sentencing

With a potential jail term looming, lawyers for Michael Flynn are clashing with federal prosecutors over whether President Donald Trump’s original national security adviser is ready to be sentenced for lying about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. after the 2016 election.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017. In a bid for leniency, he aided Special Counsel Robert Muller’s Russia probe and the prosecution of his former business partner, Bijan Kian, for illegally lobbying in the U.S. on behalf of Turkey, and has now wrapped up cooperation with authorities, according to a report prosecutors and defense lawyers filed Friday with Washington U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan.

But that’s where their agreement ends. Prosecutors say Flynn should now be punished. The defense claims it’s too soon, saying it still needs to review government records. Whenever Flynn is sentenced, he could find himself ordered to serve a prison term..

Sidney Powell, the Dallas lawyer hired by the retired U.S. Army general after his sentencing was delayed during a tense hearing before Sullivan in December, says she’s still sifting through more than 300,000 documents turned over by Flynn’s former counsel. She also hasn’t gotten government clearance to review classified materials that may contain mitigating or exculpatory information.

“Our client held the highest security clearance the government provides,” Powell said. “We know — but not in any detail because of our lack of clearance — that he briefed and debriefed the DIA about his foreign contacts and travel. All that material is relevant to the charges against him.” The DIA refers to the Defense Intelligence Agency Flynn led under President Barack Obama.

The office of Washington U.S. attorney Jessie Liu countered that the government had fully met its legal obligations and even exceeded what was required for disclosure and discovery, producing more than 22,000 pages of documents.

“The government is not aware of any classified information that requires disclosures to the defendant or his counsel,” the prosecutors said.

While U.S. lawyers told Sullivan before the original December sentencing date they would be willing to accept a punishment without jail time, the judge harshly criticized Flynn’s conduct at the time, raising — then retracting — the notion the ex-general may have committed treason.

“Arguably, you sold your country out,” Sullivan said, citing his false statements and the ex-general’s uncharged, though admitted crime of working with Kian as an undisclosed agent of the Turkish government. “I’m not hiding my disgust, my disdain for this criminal offense.”

The defense has asked the judge for permission to submit a follow-up status report in 90 days. Prosecutors told the court they could be ready for sentencing as soon as Oct. 21.

The case is U.S. v. Flynn, 17-cr-232, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).