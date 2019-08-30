2019’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Winners

The votes have been tabulated and here are the winners of the 2019 Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings survey. Watch for the special publication on Thursday Sept. 26 where we’ll announce the final rankings for first, second and third place.
Winners are listed in alphabetical order below.
Best Commercial Real Estate Brokerage
CBRE
Cushman & Wakefield
Kraus-Anderson
Best Commercial Leasing Company
CBRE
Cushman & Wakefield
Doran Companies
Best Commercial Real Estate Developer/Partner
Davis
Doran Companies
Ryan Companies
Best Commercial Property Manager
Colliers
Doran Companies
Ryan Companies
Best 1031 Exchange Experts
Commercial Partners Exchange Company, LLC
Cushman & Wakefield
The Excelsior Group
Best Tenant Representation
Carlson Partners (Carlson Commercial)
CBRE
Cushman & Wakefield
Best Appraisal Companies
CBRE
Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services
Shenehon Company
Best Title Companies
Chicago Title Insurance
Commercial Partners Title
First American Title
Old Republic Title
Best Commercial Valuation
Hoff Appraisal Associates
Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services
Shenehon Company
Best Business Bank
Bremer Bank
Bridgewater Bank
Sunrise Bank
U.S. Bancorp
Best Insurance Brokerage
Christensen Group
Cobb Strecker Dunphy & Zimmermann
Lockton
Wells Fargo
Best Executive Search Firms
LymanDoran
Midwest Financial Search Partners
Robert Half
SkyWater Search Partners Inc.
Best Accounting Firm
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
CliftonLarsonAllen
Redpath and Company
Best Staffing Agency
Avenica
Humera
Robert Half OfficeTeam
Best Office Interiors
bdh+young interiors | architecture
Doran Companies
Perkins & Will
Best Wealth Management
Morgan Stanley
RBC Wealth Management
Thrivent Financial
Best MBA Program
Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
Hamline School of Business
Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas
Best Web Development
Clockwork
Rocket 55
The Nerdery
Best Courier and Messenger Service
Metro Legal Services Inc
OnTime Delivery
Platinum Courier
Best Data Recovery Service
Atomic Data
OnTrack
Secure Data Recovery
Best Document Destruction
Iron Mountain
Shred Right
Shred-it
Best Document Management
Loffler Companies, Inc.
Metro Sales Inc.
Nightowl Discovery
Best Tech Recycling & Disposal
Atomic Recycling LLC
Tech Dump
Twin Cities Computer Recycling
Best IT Outsourcing Provider
Cognizant Technology Solutions
Deloitte
IBM
Thomson Reuters Legal Managed Services
Best Office Equipment
Innovative Office Solutions
Loffler Companies, Inc.
Podany’s
Best Office Supplies
Innovative Office Supplies
Loffler Companies, Inc.
Office Depot
Best Printer
FedEx
Nightowl Discovery
Sir Speedy
Best Commercial Mortgage Lender
Bremer Bank
Bridgewater Bank
U.S. Bancorp
Best Small Business Banking
Bremer Bank
Bridgewater Bank
Sunrise Bank
Best Large Contractor
Adolfson & Peterson
Doran Companies
Kraus-Anderson
Best Contractor
D.J. Kranz Co., Inc.
Gardner Builders
Greiner Construction Inc.
Best Architect
BWBR Architects
Doran Companies
HGA Architects & Engineers
Best Engineer
Alliant Engineering
BKBM Engineers
Braun Intertec
Pope Architects
Best Materials Supplier
Brock White
JL Schwieters Construction
Tamarack Materials, Inc.
Best Construction/Real Estate Law Firm
Briggs & Morgan
Hellmuth & Johnson
Larkin Hoffman
Messerli & Kramer
Winthrop & Weinstine
Best Electrical Contractor
Collins Electric
Egan Company
Parsons Electric
Best Concrete Company
Cemstone
Goodmanson Construction
Northland Concrete and Masonry
Best Painting Company
Show Me Painting LLC
Sunrise Painting
Superior Painting & Decorating Inc.
Swanson & Youngdale Inc.
Best Plumbing Company
Egan Company
Erickson Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical
Schadegg Mechanical Inc.
Wenzel Plumbing Heating Cooling
Best Security Company
Atomic Data
Code42
Loffler Companies, Inc.
Best Fabrication Company
Fabcon Precast
J L Schwieters Construction
MG McGrath, Inc.
Best Landscape Design Company
Cunningham Group
KG Landscape
Midwest Landscapes Inc.
Best Windows and Glazing
Andersen Windows
Empirehouse
Marvin Windows
Best Roofing Contractor
Berwald Roofing Company – Roofing and Metal Wall Panels
Central Roofing Company
Horizon Roofing, Inc.
Best Paving
Bituminous Roadways, Inc.
Metro Paving Inc.
Minnesota Roadways Co.
Best Public Relations Firm
Goff Public
LEVEL Brand, LLC
Weber Shandwick
Best Printing & Promotional Items
AlphaGraphics
Innovative Office Solutions
Nelson Ink
Best Equipment Rental
Northland Crane Service, Inc
Titan Machinery Inc.
Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul, Inc.
Best Mechanical Engineering Firm
Dunham Associates
Michaud Cooley Erickson
Steen Engineering, Inc.
Best Construction Law Firm
Briggs & Morgan
Messerli & Kramer
Winthrop & Weinstine
Best Local Brewery
Excelsior Brewing Company
Fulton Brewing Taproom
Wicked Wort Brewing Company
Best Local Winery
Carlos Creek Winery
Saint Croix Vineyards
Winehaven Winery
Best ADR Company
Benchmark National ADR, LLC
DeCourcy Law PLLC
Gilbert Mediation Center, Ltd.
JAMS
Best ADR Individual Moderator
Cara Lee Neville
James Gilbert
John Carey
Best Claims Administration
Analytics, Inc.
Heffler Claims Group
Rust Consulting Inc.
Wilkerson & Hegna
Best Class Action Claims Administration Services
Dahl Administration
Heffler Claims Group
Rust Consulting Inc.
Best Court Reporter and Deposition Service
Benchmark Reporting Agency
Discovery Litigation Services
Veritext
Best Deposition Video Provider
Benchmark Reporting Agency
Discovery Litigation Services
Veritext
Best Digital Forensics
Computer Forensic Services
Computer Forensics Associates
Digital Forensics Corp
Best Docketing and Calendaring Software
BEC Legal
MyCase
Thomson Reuters Elite
Best E-Discovery
Kroll Ontrack
Nightowl Discovery
Thomson Reuters
Best Expert Witness
The Expert Institute
The TASA Group
Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services
Best Expert Witness Financial
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
Frank E Nute CPA LLC
Jenny Bestful CPA
Best Forensic Accounting
Eide Bailly LLP
Ernst & Young LLP
Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP (PwC)
Best Jury Consultant
JuryThink LLC
NJP Litigation Consulting
Populus law
Best Law School
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
University of Minnesota Law School
University of St. Thomas School of Law
Best Legal Liability Insurance
Hays Companies
Lawyers Insurance Group
Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance
Best Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider
Career Partners International
Minneapolis Outplacement Services
Talon Performance Group
Best Litigation Consulting Firm
Barrington Capital Management, Inc.
JuryScope, Inc.
Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC
Best Litigation Valuation
Anthony Ostlund
Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
Lurie
Best Legal Staffing
Robert Half Legal
Sand Search Partners
Talon Performance Group
Best Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider
Law Moose
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
University of St. Thomas School of Law
Best Online Research Provider
Fastcase
QuickView
Thomson Reuters
Best Paralegal Program in Minnesota
Hamline University
Minnesota State University, Moorhead
North Hennepin Community College
Winona State University
Best Practice Management Software
MyCase
PracticePanther
Smokeball
Best Private Investigator
Andrew P. Miklesh
Gilbertson Investigations
Graf Agency
Best Process Server
Metro Legal Services Inc
Pro Legal MN
Twin City Processing
Best Tables of Authority Software
Levit & James
Lexisnexis
Thomson Reuters
Best Time and Billing Solutions
Clio
MyCase
Tabs3 Billing
TimeSolv
Best Translation Services
Global Translation
Lynne Krenz , Stillwater
Minnesota Translations
Best Trust Administration
Northern Trust
Securian
Thrivent Financial