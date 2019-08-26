Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Verdict affirmed despite trial errors
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Verdict affirmed despite trial errors

By: Barbara L. Jones August 26, 2019

In the absence of a constitutional error, the state does not have the burden of proving that it was harmless error beyond a reasonable doubt to admit prejudicial evidence in a criminal trial.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo