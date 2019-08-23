Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Sybil Procedure: Being a better delegator

Sybil Procedure: Being a better delegator

By: Sybil Dunlop August 23, 2019

Among the many skills that they don’t teach you in law school, delegating has taken me the longest to figure out.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo