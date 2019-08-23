Quantcast
(Deposit photos)
Insurance claim presents stormy case

By: Barbara L. Jones August 23, 2019

The hail storm that damaged Amit Sela’s home back in June 2015 was apparently quite a pounding, but the documents in the U.S. District Court file in the case of Selective Insurance Company of South Carolina v. Sela are making a virtual racket as well. The intrigue in the case began shortly after the defendant homeowner ...

