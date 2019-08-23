Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Airport cop’s whistleblower lawsuit can move forward
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Airport cop’s whistleblower lawsuit can move forward

By: Kevin Featherly August 23, 2019

A District Court judge was too quick rule against an airport cop who complained he was passed up for promotion for being a whistleblower, the Court of Appeals has ruled. In an unpublished Aug. 19 ruling, Wingate v. Metropolitan Airports Commission, the court reversed and remanded a summary judgment against Officer Bradley Wingate back to Hennepin ...

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo