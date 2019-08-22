Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Suing Ellison, compelling DHS, gaining Greenland
Attorney General Keith Ellison makes his first committee appearance before the Senate State Government Finance and Policy and Elections Committee on Jan. 17, 2019. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Attorney General Keith Ellison makes his first committee appearance before the Senate State Government Finance and Policy and Elections Committee on Jan. 17, 2019. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Capitol Retort: Suing Ellison, compelling DHS, gaining Greenland

By: Kevin Featherly August 22, 2019

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo