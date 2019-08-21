Quantcast
stamp search warrant in red

Court suppresses results of body search

By: Barbara L. Jones August 21, 2019

Forcing a suspect to submit to an invasive body cavity search under sedation and against his will to find a bag of crack cocaine may have been authorized but was unreasonable under the Fourth Amendment.

