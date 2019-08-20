Quantcast
Life estate isn’t medical assistance asset

By: Barbara L. Jones August 20, 2019

Medical assistance long-term care is available to a benefits recipient, or “institutionalized spouse” where the recipient’s husband, or “community spouse” owns a life estate in that is not salable.

