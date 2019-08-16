People and Practices: Aug. 16, 2019

Andrew J. Pratt and Craig A. Kepler have joined Best & Flanagan’s commercial lending and real estate practice group.

With his practice focused on public finance, Pratt guides local government clients through complex economic development projects, financing transactions, and land-use planning matters. Kepler’s extensive transactional experience in real estate, public finance, and tax-exempt organizations is enhanced by his great depth of experience in almost every phase of commercial real estate acquisitions, development, leasing, and financing.

Andy Dosdall has joined Briggs and Morgan as an associate in the business litigation section. He practices primarily in the areas of business, employment, and real estate litigation and has experience litigating real estate, shareholder, business and employment disputes through all phases, including trial. Before joining Briggs and Morgan, Dosdall was an associate at SeilerSchnidel. Before SeilerSchnidel, Dosdall had his own practice assisting small business with litigation needs. Dosdall earned his J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.