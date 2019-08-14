Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: PolyMet drama, ‘front and center,’ going bananas
PolyMet plans to repurpose former LTV Steel processing facilities on property the company now owns in Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. (Submitted photo)
PolyMet plans to repurpose former LTV Steel processing facilities on property the company now owns in Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota. (Submitted photo)

Capitol Retort: PolyMet drama, ‘front and center,’ going bananas

By: Kevin Featherly August 14, 2019

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo