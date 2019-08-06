Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / A new Starr for Office of Administrative Hearings
web-bar-buzz-mn-gavel

A new Starr for Office of Administrative Hearings

By: Kevin Featherly August 6, 2019

Jenny Starr, a Department of Revenue assistant commissioner, has been named the new chief administrative law judge at the state Office of Administrative Hearings.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo