Legal Writing Notebook: In the (conditional) mood

Legal Writing Notebook: In the (conditional) mood

By: Karin Ciano August 5, 2019

We use the indicative mood to express fact or opinion. We use the imperative mood to give directions or make requests. We use the subjunctive mood to convey, among other things, possibilities, hypotheticals, or conditions that do not exist.

