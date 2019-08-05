Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Ford must face trial in Minnesota, court says
The Supreme Court chamber in the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
The Supreme Court chamber in the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Ford must face trial in Minnesota, court says

By: Barbara L. Jones August 5, 2019

What the majority called “targeting Minnesota” to sell cars and what the dissent called “suit-irrelevant” forum contacts meant that the state could exercise specific jurisdiction in a motor vehicle accident/products liability claim against Ford Motor Company, the Supreme Court ruled.

About Barbara L. Jones

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo