The Legal Services Corporation Act was signed 45 years ago on July 25. It is now the single largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans, according to a statement released by John Levi, board chair. It provides funding to 132 independent nonprofit legal aid programs in every state, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32.