2019 Diversity and Inclusion Awards announced

By: Minnesota Lawyer August 5, 2019

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to recognize members of the legal community for their contributions to diversity in the practice of law in its third annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

These honored groups and individuals have made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They will be feted at an awards ceremony and dinner on Oct. 10 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to the Minnesota diversity and inclusion community.

Congratulations to the 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.

 

Corporation

Cargill

 

Groups

Dayton Judicial Selection Team

Infinity Project

Sapientia Law Group PLLC

 

Individuals

Traci Bransford

Stinson LLP

 

Ami ElShareif

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Amran Farah

Greene Espel

 

Christopher W. Fowlkes

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

 

Mark Gordon

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

 

Judge JaPaul Harris

Second Judicial District

 

Cam Hoang

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Irene Kao

League of Minnesota Cities

 

Ellie Krug

Human Inspiration Works, LLC

 

Inti Martínez-Alemán

Ceiba Forte Law Firm

 

Melissa Muro LaMere

Maslon LLP

 

Arleen A. Nand

Greenberg Traurig LLP

 

Roshan N. Rajkumar

Bowman and Brooke LLP

 

Aarik Robertson              

Consilio LLC

 

Jorge Saavedra F

The Saavedra Law Firm PLLC

 

Surya Saxena

U.S. Attorney’s Office

 

Summra Shariff

Twin Cities Diversity in Practice

 

Lola Velazquez-Aguilu

Medtronic

 

Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright

District of Minnesota

 

 

Legacy

 

Cornell  Moore 

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Judge LaJune Thomas Lange

International Leadership Institute (ILI)

 

