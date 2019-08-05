2019 Diversity and Inclusion Awards announced

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to recognize members of the legal community for their contributions to diversity in the practice of law in its third annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.
These honored groups and individuals have made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They will be feted at an awards ceremony and dinner on Oct. 10 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to the Minnesota diversity and inclusion community.
Congratulations to the 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.
Corporation
Cargill
Groups
Dayton Judicial Selection Team
Infinity Project
Sapientia Law Group PLLC
Individuals
Traci Bransford
Stinson LLP
Ami ElShareif
Robins Kaplan LLP
Amran Farah
Greene Espel
Christopher W. Fowlkes
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Mark Gordon
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Judge JaPaul Harris
Second Judicial District
Cam Hoang
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Irene Kao
League of Minnesota Cities
Ellie Krug
Human Inspiration Works, LLC
Inti Martínez-Alemán
Ceiba Forte Law Firm
Melissa Muro LaMere
Maslon LLP
Arleen A. Nand
Greenberg Traurig LLP
Roshan N. Rajkumar
Bowman and Brooke LLP
Aarik Robertson
Consilio LLC
Jorge Saavedra F
The Saavedra Law Firm PLLC
Surya Saxena
U.S. Attorney’s Office
Summra Shariff
Twin Cities Diversity in Practice
Lola Velazquez-Aguilu
Medtronic
Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright
District of Minnesota
Legacy
Cornell Moore
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Judge LaJune Thomas Lange
International Leadership Institute (ILI)