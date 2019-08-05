2019 Diversity and Inclusion Awards announced

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to recognize members of the legal community for their contributions to diversity in the practice of law in its third annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

These honored groups and individuals have made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They will be feted at an awards ceremony and dinner on Oct. 10 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to the Minnesota diversity and inclusion community.

Congratulations to the 2019 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.

Corporation

Cargill

Groups

Dayton Judicial Selection Team

Infinity Project

Sapientia Law Group PLLC

Individuals

Traci Bransford

Stinson LLP

Ami ElShareif

Robins Kaplan LLP

Amran Farah

Greene Espel

Christopher W. Fowlkes

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Mark Gordon

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

Judge JaPaul Harris

Second Judicial District

Cam Hoang

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Irene Kao

League of Minnesota Cities

Ellie Krug

Human Inspiration Works, LLC

Inti Martínez-Alemán

Ceiba Forte Law Firm

Melissa Muro LaMere

Maslon LLP

Arleen A. Nand

Greenberg Traurig LLP

Roshan N. Rajkumar

Bowman and Brooke LLP

Aarik Robertson

Consilio LLC

Jorge Saavedra F

The Saavedra Law Firm PLLC

Surya Saxena

U.S. Attorney’s Office

Summra Shariff

Twin Cities Diversity in Practice

Lola Velazquez-Aguilu

Medtronic

Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright

District of Minnesota

Legacy

Cornell Moore

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Judge LaJune Thomas Lange

International Leadership Institute (ILI)