Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Vintners have a nose for success
Plaintiff Nan Bailly and a companion at her winery in Hastings (Photo: Institute for Justice)
Plaintiff Nan Bailly and a companion at her winery in Hastings (Photo: Institute for Justice)

Vintners have a nose for success

By: Barbara L. Jones August 2, 2019

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals popped the cork on a lawsuit by Minnesota farm wineries challenging the state statute that requires them to manufacture their wine with a majority of the ingredients grown or produced in Minnesota.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo