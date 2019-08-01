Quantcast
3M Co. headquarters stands in Maplewood. (Bloomberg photo)
Ericksen dismisses Bair Hugger case

By: Barbara L. Jones August 1, 2019

By way of a sealed memorandum, U.S. District Court Judge Joan Ericksen has granted summary judgment to 3M in a multidistrict litigation over its controversial patient warming device called the Bair Hugger.

