Bar Buzz: Intimacy, deceit and the law explored in professor’s new book

This might not be the book to include on your Amazon wedding registry page, but it tackles a fascinating topic — lies and deceit within an intimate relationship. Brand new from Oxford University Press by Jill Hasday, professor of law at the University of Minnesota Law School. “It examines deception in dating, sex, marriage, and family life and explores the law’s response to this duplicity, which is usually to deny remedies to deceived intimates and protect their deceivers,” wrote Hasday in an email announcing the publication. “Intimate deception is a persistent part of life and a consistent issue for the law. It deserves much more sustained attention, both to understand present realities and to uncover possibilities for legal reform. This book is for and about judges, legislators, and anyone who interacts with, influences, and/or lives under the law. In other words, it is for all of us,” writes Hasday in the book’s introduction.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32.