Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Supreme Court agrees to hear Bde Maka Ska case
Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis. (AP file photo)
Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis. (AP file photo)

Supreme Court agrees to hear Bde Maka Ska case

By: The Associated Press July 27, 2019 0

The Minnesota Supreme Court will decide whether the state Department of Natural Resources has the authority to change the name of Lake Calhoun in Minneapolis to its original Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska (buh-DAY’ muh-KAHS’ ka).

The state Court of Appeals ruled in April that the agency overstepped its authority in January 2018 when it changed the name. It said authority to change the name rested with the Legislature under statutes governing lake and other place names.

The DNR disagrees with that interpretation of the statutes and says it can change the name. The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will review the case.

Hennepin County asked the DNR for the change because Lake Calhoun was named for pro-slavery Vice President John Calhoun. But some nearby property owners challenged it.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo