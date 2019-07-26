Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Changes at the Capitol for ACLU Minnesota
Julia Decker, left, is ACLU Minnesota’s new legislative policy director. She replaces Ben Feist, right, who has been promoted to chief programs officer for the organization. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Julia Decker, left, is ACLU Minnesota’s new legislative policy director. She replaces Ben Feist, right, who has been promoted to chief programs officer for the organization. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Changes at the Capitol for ACLU Minnesota

By: Kevin Featherly July 26, 2019 0

The group will have a new face at the Capitol.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo