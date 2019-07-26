Bar Buzz: An affinity for diversity

Talk about putting your money where your mouth is – Dorsey & Whitney announced that it will recognize 50 hours of “diversity time” each year for associates as if the time was billable. Its policy will cover a myriad of activities, including attending or teaching diversity and inclusion, serving on the firm’s affinity groups and diversity committees, organizing or attending diversity-related events, and recruiting targeted at diverse candidates.

The new policy is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019.