Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Bar Buzz / Bar Buzz: Hemp farmer makes first court appearance
Deborah Ellis
Deborah Ellis

Bar Buzz: Hemp farmer makes first court appearance

By: Kevin Featherly July 23, 2019 0

The Lanesboro hemp farmer, who is charged with two felonies after his product allegedly exceeded legal limits for the psychoactive drug tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), had his initial court appearance on July 8.

Luis Miguel Hummel, 31, was released on $10,000 bond after an initial appearance in in Fillmore County District Court.

He has retained high-powered St. Paul criminal defense attorney Deborah K. Ellis, though she was not present for his initial appearance. Hummel is scheduled return to court for an omnibus hearing on July 29.

Hummel, who goes by the professional “cannabis name” Lulu Magoo, owns 5th Sun Gardens, a Lanesboro startup that, until recently, extracted cannabidiol (CBD) oil and converted it into consumable products.

He was charged last month following a March 15 traffic stop involving one of his sellers, after a Fillmore County sheriff’s deputy seized 5th Sun product found in the driver’s car. A lab found that the material contained THC concentrations of between 3.6% and 3.11%. The legal limit is 0.3%, authorities say.

The state Department of Agriculture suspended Hummel from the state’s industrial hemp pilot project on May 1. He later sued the state in federal court on constitutional grounds, claiming he was denied procedural due process to contest the lab results and his suspension.

He faces a maximum five years in prison and $10,000 fine on each of the two felony counts. A third gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of one year and a $3,000 fine.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32. 

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo