Bar Buzz: Hemp farmer makes first court appearance

The Lanesboro hemp farmer, who is charged with two felonies after his product allegedly exceeded legal limits for the psychoactive drug tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), had his initial court appearance on July 8.

Luis Miguel Hummel, 31, was released on $10,000 bond after an initial appearance in in Fillmore County District Court.

He has retained high-powered St. Paul criminal defense attorney Deborah K. Ellis, though she was not present for his initial appearance. Hummel is scheduled return to court for an omnibus hearing on July 29.

Hummel, who goes by the professional “cannabis name” Lulu Magoo, owns 5th Sun Gardens, a Lanesboro startup that, until recently, extracted cannabidiol (CBD) oil and converted it into consumable products.

He was charged last month following a March 15 traffic stop involving one of his sellers, after a Fillmore County sheriff’s deputy seized 5th Sun product found in the driver’s car. A lab found that the material contained THC concentrations of between 3.6% and 3.11%. The legal limit is 0.3%, authorities say.

The state Department of Agriculture suspended Hummel from the state’s industrial hemp pilot project on May 1. He later sued the state in federal court on constitutional grounds, claiming he was denied procedural due process to contest the lab results and his suspension.

He faces a maximum five years in prison and $10,000 fine on each of the two felony counts. A third gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum of one year and a $3,000 fine.