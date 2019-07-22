People and Practices: July 22, 2019

Former St. Paul City Attorney Sam Clark has returned to Greene Espel, practicing in constitutional and complex business litigation. Prior to serving as city attorney from 2015 to 2018, he worked as counselor to Sen. Amy Klobuchar and then as state director of Klobuchar’s office.

Matthew Schneider has been promoted to partner in the Minneapolis office of Hinshaw & Culbertson. He practices in business and commercial transactions, with particular emphasis on corporate transactions and commercial real estate.

Pete Goss returned to FaegreBD after serving as a partner at Blackwell Burke in Minneapolis. Goss serves as trial and science counsel in multidistrict litigation and class actions involving pharmaceuticals, medical devices and environmental issues. Goss earned his law degree from University of California, Berkeley, School of Law.

Litigation attorneys Alain M. Baudry and associate Matthew R. Veenstra. have joined Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr‘s Minneapolis office

Baudry, a partner is an experienced trial lawyer who represents companies in high-stakes disputes involving contracts and many other types of commercial litigation, as well as in antitrust, intellectual property and securities matters.

Veenstra, who worked with Baudry at their prior firm, assists clients with commercial litigation matters, including shareholder disputes and disputes involving contracts such as noncompetition agreements and insurance policies. He also has experience in financial services litigation, including fraud and lender liability claims.

Fafinski Mark & Johnson, P.A. announced that attorney Adina Florea has joined the Eden Prairie-based law firm as an associate in its Litigation and Appellate practice groups. Florea’s practice will focus on clients in a variety of litigation contexts, including matters in commercial litigation. Florea is also a Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US).

Littler has added Jeremy D. Sosna as a shareholder in its Minneapolis office. Sosna, who joins from Maslon LLP, practiced as an attorney at Littler from 1998 to 2003.

Wendland Utz, Ltd., a downtown Rochester law firm that dates back more than 50 years, is pleased to announce that Courtney Sebo Savica has joined the firm as a senior attorney focusing on litigation, estate planning, and probate, representing both large companies and individuals in a number of litigation and transactional matters.

The law firm of DeWitt LLP announced that Julie Nagorski was appointed as co-chair of the firm’s Litigation practice group, the largest practice area at DeWitt. Nagorski represents a variety of clients, from businesses, to trusts, to families and individuals, with a far-reaching range of needs, including disputes in the areas of commercial, business, financial services, real estate and construction litigation.

Robert Aronson, an attorney and shareholder in the immigration department of Fredrikson & Byron, begins as chair of the board of directors of HIAS, the global Jewish nonprofit that protects refugees.

Bernick Lifson, P.A. is pleased to announce the addition of two associate attorneys. Leah Indrelie has joined the firm’s commercial litigation group and will be representing firm clients in all facets of commercial litigation. Prior to joining Bernick Lifson, Leah was an associate at The Coleman Law Firm, LLC. Matthew Goldfine will be practicing in the areas of landlord/tenant services and commercial collections. Both are graduates of William Mitchell College of Law.

The law firm of Maslon LLP announces that Shauro Bagchi has been appointed to serve as co-chair of the law firm’s Business & Securities Practice Group. In this capacity, Bagchi joins Co-Chair Marty Rosenbaum to help shape the strategy and direction of the practice group, with particular attention to client service, attorney training and development, and competitive effectiveness.