Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Lawyers weigh in on wage law
Surrounded by supporters July 15, Gov. Tim Walz ceremonially signs the state’s newly passed wage theft blll, parts of which have been in effect for several weeks. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Surrounded by supporters July 15, Gov. Tim Walz ceremonially signs the state’s newly passed wage theft blll, parts of which have been in effect for several weeks. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Lawyers weigh in on wage law

By: Dan Heilman July 22, 2019 0

The implementation earlier this month of a new state law addressing the problem of “wage theft” by employers might have escaped the notice of citizens who might never be affected by it.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo