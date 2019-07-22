Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Bar Buzz / Bar Buzz: Court of Appeals isn’t paperless yet
paper_folders_stack_C

Bar Buzz: Court of Appeals isn’t paperless yet

By: Minnesota Lawyer July 22, 2019 0

Your office might be paperless, or aspire to be, but the Court of Appeals is not. Just as you must file five paper copies of briefs, you must file separate errata sheets if your paper copies don’t match your electronic copies.

In a standing order effective Aug. 1, the court reiterates the requirement of paper briefs but also requires a revised certification that says: “I hereby certify that the content of the accompanying paper brief and addendum or addenda, if applicable, is identical to the electronic version filed and served, except for any binding, colored cover, or colored back, and I understand that any corrections or alterations to a brief filed electronically must be separately served and filed in the form of an errata sheet.”

The complete order is available here.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo