Bar Buzz: Court of Appeals isn’t paperless yet

Your office might be paperless, or aspire to be, but the Court of Appeals is not. Just as you must file five paper copies of briefs, you must file separate errata sheets if your paper copies don’t match your electronic copies.

In a standing order effective Aug. 1, the court reiterates the requirement of paper briefs but also requires a revised certification that says: “I hereby certify that the content of the accompanying paper brief and addendum or addenda, if applicable, is identical to the electronic version filed and served, except for any binding, colored cover, or colored back, and I understand that any corrections or alterations to a brief filed electronically must be separately served and filed in the form of an errata sheet.”

The complete order is available here.