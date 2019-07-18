Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Past permeates Park pledge prohibition

Perspectives: Past permeates Park pledge prohibition

By: Marshall H. Tanick July 18, 2019 0

Prohibiting the pledge was greeted with a high degree of emotional consternation, reaching all the way to tweets from the White House.

About Marshall H. Tanick

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo