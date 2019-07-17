ABA statement on death of Justice Stevens

Editor’s note: This statement has been edited for length.

The American Bar Association will miss Justice John Paul Stevens, who was a frequent speaker at ABA meetings for some 40 years, addressing issues including gun laws, the death penalty, and the role of the judiciary. In 2011, the ABA’s Death Penalty Representation Project named an award for him – the John Paul Stevens Guiding Hand of Counsel Award – that every year recognizes individual attorneys who have demonstrated the kind of courage and commitment associated with Justice Stevens.

In a speech to the ABA in 2015, he supported the Supreme Court’s recent decision in Obergefell v. Hodges that legalized same-sex marriage. “The right to marry — like the right to decide whether to have an abortion, or the right to control the education of your children – fits squarely within the category of liberty protected by the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment,” he told ABA members.

The integrity, wisdom, and passion for the law demonstrated by Justice Stevens will live on as an example to the entire legal profession.