2 top leaders at Minnesota Department of Human Services rescind resignations

Two top leaders at the Minnesota Department of Human Services have rescinded their resignations after Commissioner Tony Lourey’s abrupt departure.

Deputy Commissioners Chuck Johnson and Claire Wilson announced their resignations last week. They didn’t say why they were resigning, but Gov. Tim Walz said it was over concerns about the agency’s direction.

Lourey resigned on Monday. His chief of staff also resigned.

Pam Wheelock became acting commissioner Tuesday. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Wheelock said in an internal email Wednesday that Johnson and Wilson will remain at the agency.

She said she welcomed them to stay on staff “as a way to ensure continuity that will benefit the organization during this transition period.”

Johnson is deputy commissioner for operations; Wilson is deputy commissioner for policy.