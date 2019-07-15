Quantcast
(Deposit Photos)

Board proposes amending Op. 21 on disclosing malpractice

By: William J. Wernz July 15, 2019 0

The Minnesota Lawyers Professional Responsibility Board is soliciting comments on its proposal to amend Board Opinion 21.

