Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Grammar rules say no-fault insurer is liable for benefits
Justice Paul Thissen is an attorney and Minneapolis lawmaker who has served eight terms in the House — including one as House Speaker and two as its Minority Leader. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Justice Paul Thissen is an attorney and Minneapolis lawmaker who has served eight terms in the House — including one as House Speaker and two as its Minority Leader. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Grammar rules say no-fault insurer is liable for benefits

By: Barbara L. Jones July 9, 2019 0

Parsing the workers’ compensation law led the Supreme Court to conclude that its treatment parameters did not limit a no-fault carrier’s payment obligation when an insured employee is injured in a work-related automobile accident.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo