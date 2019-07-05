Bar Buzz: Godfrey passes the gavel to Nelson at MSBA convention

Quantcast
The MSBA Convention was capped by the appearance of a pack of “therapy puppies,” part of the convention’s focus on lawyer wellness. In this photo, Judge Edward Cleary finds a canine friend. (Staff photo: Barbara Jones)
By: Minnesota Lawyer July 5, 2019 0

Leadership of the Minnesota State Bar Association passed from Paul Godfrey to Tom Nelson at the MSBA Convention on Thursday, June 27 at the Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake.

In his closing duties, Godfrey presented the Professional Excellence Award to attorneys Michael Boulette, Christopher Bowman and Jenneane Jansen, who served as appointed counsel or amicus in tow family law cases. In In re JMM, pending before the Supreme Court, the issue was the right of a father to be informed of children’s name changes. In Thornton v. Bosquez, Bowman and Boulette addressed the circumstances in which a parent who has committed domestic abuse may be awarded custody. That case was heard before the Minnesota Supreme Court last month.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Patrick Costello, who practices in Lakefield, Minnesota. Costello has been active in the MSBA, Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel, the American Agricultural Law Association, and a wide range of community activities, including serving as the city attorney. He was named a Minnesota Lawyer Attorney of the Year for 2018.

The conference was replete with educational and networking opportunities and was capped by the appearance of a pack of “therapy puppies,” available for sharing some love, part of the convention’s focus on lawyer wellness. The cooperative puppies were happy to be held by the gaggle of lawyers who descended on them.

