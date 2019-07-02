Bar Buzz: Goggins, Engelking ascend to bench

Two new judges have joined the Minnesota bench in recent days.

Patrick Goggins, a partner at Wornson Goggins in New Prague, was named a 1st Judicial District Judge on June 26, according to release from the office of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

In addition to his private practice, Goggin has worked as defense counsel at the Le Sueur County Drug Court. Before that, he was an attorney at the 1st Judicial District’s Public Defender’s Office.

He was selected over finalists Robert B. Bauer, a member of the Dougherty, Molenda, Solfest, Hills & Bauer P.A., law firm, and Patrick Biren, managing attorney and senior partner at Stich Angell.

Goggins replaces the Le Sueur County District Court Judge Martha Simonett, who retired on June 3. Goggins will chamber at Le Center.

Matthew Engelking, a senior attorney in the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, was named to the 7th Judicial District bench on June 24, the Walz administration announced.

Engelking’s caseload with the county has consisted of child abuse, sexual assault and a wide variety of other jury trials. Previously, he was a criminal defense attorney at Engelking Law Office and did pro bono work assisting victims of domestic violence.

He was chosen over two other finalists: Tara Ferguson Lopez, a senior assistant in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Child Protection Division and Karl Schmidt, a senior assistant Benton County attorney.

Engelking replaces Stearns County District Court Judge Frederick L. Grunke, who retired in April. Engelking and will chamber at St. Cloud.