Bar Buzz: The Advocates and WATCH join hands

Minneapolis-based WATCH, a court monitoring and judicial policy organization, will become a part of The Advocates for Human Rights. The two organizations will combine to enhance the protection of women and increase the focus on gender-based human rights violations in Minnesota.

WATCH brings 27 years of expertise, methodology and volunteers to boost The Advocates’ immigration court monitoring efforts and to provide more training and technical assistance to The Advocates’ global women’s human rights partners. Volunteer-based WATCH has worked to make the justice system more responsive to crimes of violence against women and children, focusing on greater safety for victims of violence and accountability for their offenders.

“We are thrilled to join hands with WATCH, whose deep experience parallels our women’s human rights initiatives,” said Jim O’Neal, chair of the board of The Advocates. “WATCH’s expertise will also augment our established immigration court monitoring and will provide technical assistance to our global partners. Together, we will be able to continue our unyielding commitment to help keep women safe in our home community and around the world.”

WATCH has been monitoring Hennepin County Courts for more than two decades and has recently added court monitoring in Ramsey and Washington counties. Its established court monitoring of trafficking cases complements The Advocates’ decade of work to combat sex trafficking in Minnesota.

Founded in 1983, The Advocates implements international human rights standards to promote civil society and reinforce the rule of law. By involving volunteers in research, education, and advocacy, the organization builds broad constituencies in the United States and select global communities.