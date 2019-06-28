Quantcast
Defamation claim hinges on issue of ‘public concern’

June 28, 2019

If a defamation case involves a matter of public concern, a plaintiff may not recover presumed damages but must show that the defendant acted with actual malice, the Supreme Court ruled on June 26 in Maethner v. Someplace Safe, Inc. and Jacquelyn Jorud. The court did not define a matter of public concern but said it ...

