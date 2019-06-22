Bar Buzz: Lawyer Well-Being

It has recently come to Bar Buzz’s attention that the Minnesota Judicial Branch has new page on Lawyer Well-Being, found at mncourt.gov/Attorneys.aspx. It follows the court’s Call to Action for lawyer well-being on Feb. 28 and includes a long list of links to resources, including the report of the National Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being and links to Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers. If you’re feeling stressed, which is a safe bet, check it out. If you’re not, check it out anyway and be prepared.

