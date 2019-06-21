Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Hemp farmer charged with felonies
Luis Miguel Hummel runs 5th Sun Gardens LLC, an industrial hemp farm operating on 1½ acres of land in Fillmore County. (Submitted photo)
Luis Miguel Hummel runs 5th Sun Gardens LLC, an industrial hemp farm operating on 1½ acres of land in Fillmore County. (Submitted photo)

Hemp farmer charged with felonies

By: Kevin Featherly June 21, 2019 0

Same grower filed federal suit to reinstate his hemp license.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo