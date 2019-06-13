Quantcast
Chief Justice Lorie Gildea and Justice Natalie Hudson
Ruling: Accused has no right to cross-examine interpreter

By: Barbara L. Jones June 13, 2019 0

A defendant’s constitutional right to confrontation of the witnesses against him does not require exclusion of translated statements by a foreign language interpreter chosen by police to provide services over the telephone, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled last week in a 4-3 decision, State v. Lopez-Ramos. The use of a video recording of the interpreter’s testimony, ...

