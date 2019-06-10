Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Legal News / Perspectives: Census case raises world, state issues

Perspectives: Census case raises world, state issues

By: Marshall H. Tanick June 10, 2019 0

One significant but largely overlooked feature of the U.S. Supreme Court’s hearing late last month challenging placement of a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo