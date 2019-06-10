People and Practices: June 7, 2019

Moss & Barnett announced that Bryant D. Tchida has joined the firm’s litigation, financial services, and business law teams.

Tchida represents businesses and individuals in high-stakes disputes. He litigates key business issues concerning partnership and shareholder rights; resolves agribusiness and agriculture disputes; defends class actions; tackles financial services, creditors’ rights, and consumer litigation cases; and handles Native American Indian and tribal law issues.

Tchida received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Hamline University School of Law and his B.A from the University of South Dakota.

Evan Nelson

Evan Nelson, attorney in Maslon’s Litigation Group, has been elected secretary of the Minnesota Eminent Domain Institute. The Minnesota Eminent Domain Institute is a nonprofit corporation composed of Minnesota attorneys who practice in the areas of eminent domain and relocation law.

