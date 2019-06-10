Bar Buzz: Braiders unwound from licensing rules

A 14-year battle by the Institute for Justice to end licensing requirements for natural hair braiders ended when Gov. Tim Walz signed the omnibus budget bill last month. Under SF 10, braiders are now completely exempt from all occupational and facility licensing requirements. With the governor’s signature, Minnesota joins 26 other states that have ended licensing for hair braiders, including Iowa, South Dakota, and, as of April, North Dakota.

“The government has no business licensing something as safe and common as braiding hair,” said Institute for Justice Legislative Counsel Meagan Forbes, who testified in favor of the bill.

