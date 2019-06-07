Bar Buzz: Legal services for disaster victims

When a tornado hits, probably the first phone call is not to your lawyer. But lawyers can be critical in helping disaster survivors get back on their feet. That’s why the Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2019 has allocated $15 million for legal aid.

“We are very grateful to Congress for recognizing the important role civil legal aid plays in getting disaster survivors back on their feet,” said LSC President James J. Sandman. “The $15 million Congress appropriated to LSC for disaster legal assistance will allow people to access insurance benefits, fight wrongful evictions, and fend off consumer scams.”

LSC recently awarded $985,000 in disaster grants to legal aid organizations in Iowa and Nebraska while expanding to Arkansas, Montana, and Oklahoma.

