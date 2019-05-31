Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Finally, election security funds to be released
Noah Praetz (left), the former Cook County, Illinois, director of elections, and Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon testified in April before House conferees about Simon’s need to access $6.6 million in available federal cybersecurity funds. Senate members skipped the meeting. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Noah Praetz (left), the former Cook County, Illinois, director of elections, and Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon testified in April before House conferees about Simon’s need to access $6.6 million in available federal cybersecurity funds. Senate members skipped the meeting. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Finally, election security funds to be released

By: Kevin Featherly May 31, 2019 0

Secretary of State also gets $1.29 million for Mansky suit costs.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo