Bar Buzz: ABA honors Faegre’s pro bono work

Faegre Baker Daniels is one of two law firms in the country to receive this year’s Pro Bono Publico Award from the American Bar Association.

In announcing the award, the ABA said, “Pro bono service is a core value of this firm, as it has a rich tradition of providing legal services to low-income and other vulnerable people to help ensure everyone has equal access to justice. In 2018, lawyers across the firm contributed 38,950 pro bono hours, with 79% of the firm’s lawyers participating in the program and 80% of their pro bono hours devoted to serving low-income clients. The firm supports more than 25 community clinics, and the pro bono practice involves representing individuals in a range of matters, including systemic reform efforts.”

The nomination, submitted by Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, specifically focused on FaegreBD’s longstanding pro bono housing-advocacy practice. The firm’s pro bono housing efforts include weekly advice clinics at the Hennepin County Government Center, individual representation in eviction and other matters, and high-impact litigation, said Kelly Tautges, the firm’s pro bono counsel and director.

FaegreBD will be presented the Pro Bono Publico Award at the ABA Annual Meeting on Aug. 10 in San Francisco.