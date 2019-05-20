Bar Buzz: Pomp and circumstance for all students

Quantcast
By: Minnesota Lawyer May 20, 2019

Legal aid lawyers, Commissioner of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker and Attorney General Keith Ellison teamed up to allow students to attend graduation even if they haven’t paid all their lunch fees.

Ellison issued a binding written opinion that under Minnesota law, “public schools are prohibited from denying students — who are eligible to receive their diploma — the opportunity to participate in graduation ceremonies due to unpaid meal debts.”

The opinion relies on two Minnesota statutes — the Minnesota Public School Fee Law (Minn. Stat. §§ 123B.34-39) and the Lunch Aid Law (Minn. Stat. § 124D.111, subd. 4) — to support that conclusion.

