Judge Kathryn Davis Messerich has been re-elected to a second, consecutive two-year term as chief judge of Minnesota’s 1st Judicial District, and Judge David L. Knutson was re-elected to his second, consecutive term as assistant chief. Their new terms will begin on July 1.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32.