People and Practices: May 17, 2019

Benjamin W. Johnson has joined the Minneapolis office of Ballard Spahr as a partner. His forte is complex conduit revenue bond financing involving charter schools, nonprofits, senior living facilities, affordable housing developments, and health care centers. He joins the firm from Barnes & Thornburg, where he was co-chair of the Charter School and School Innovation practice.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP announces the addition of Eric J. Howe as a shareholder in the Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice. Howe joins from Faegre Baker Daniels LLP where he was a partner.

Howe concentrates his practice on debt restructurings, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and related litigation. He advises businesses, indenture trustees, creditors’ committees, DIP lenders, and distressed investors in complex restructuring transactions, both in and out of court.

Howe earned his B.S. from Truman State University and his J.D., with distinction, from the University of Iowa College of Law.

Bob Koneck

Maslon LLP announces the addition of attorney Bob Koneck to the firm’s litigation group.

Koneck focuses his practice on business litigation. He joined Maslon after a clerkship with Judge Joan N. Ericksen of the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. Before that, Koneck spent two years as a law clerk for Senior Judge Richard W. Goldberg of the United States Court of International Trade. In that role, he also assisted Judge Goldberg with cases in the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and the United States District Court for the Middle District of Alabama. Koneck is a graduate of Columbia Law School. He received his bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, from St. Olaf College.

Katie Eisler

Nilan Johnson Lewis announces the hire of Katie Eisler. Effective immediately, she joins the Minneapolis-based firm’s Corporate and Transactional Services practice, where she will work with clients to handle general corporate, intellectual property and transactional matters.

Most recently, Eisler focused on succession and transition planning for family-owned and closely held businesses, and advising corporate law clients in real estate, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance.

Eisler received a Bachelor of Arts in history from Boston College and her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.

Benjamin C. Neitzel

Benjamin C. Neitzel has joined Fredrikson & Byron as an associate in the firm’s Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Governance Groups.

Neitzel assists clients with a range of mergers and acquisitions – both domestic and cross-border transactions. Neitzel also helps clients navigate corporate matters throughout a private business’s life cycle, including corporate governance, commercial transactions, joint ventures, business planning and financing.

Prior to joining Fredrikson, Neitzel practiced corporate law in Des Moines, Iowa. He is licensed to practice in Iowa; Minnesota license is pending.

Craig A. Brandt

Peter J. Kaiser

Jeffrey A. Wieland

Moss & Barnett is pleased to announce the addition of lawyers Craig A. Brandt, Peter J. Kaiser, and Jeffrey A. Wieland. The firm now has over 100 professionals.

Craig A. Brandt provides employment law advice and counsel to employers and employees. He is a former chair of the Minnesota State Bar Association’s Labor & Employment Law Section and is certified by the Minnesota State Bar Association as a specialist in labor and employment law. Brandt received his J.D., with distinction, from the University of Iowa College of Law and his B.A. from Luther College.

Peter J. Kaiser is a securities and emerging company lawyer for the Greater Minnesota business community. He acts as outside general counsel for his clients, with a focus on serving early-stage companies and the entrepreneurs who build them. Kaiser received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin Law School and his B.A. from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Jeffrey A. Wieland practices in construction, commercial, and public procurement litigation. He advocates for and advises clients in all phases of a dispute, from pre-litigation claim and risk analysis through resolution of the case. Wieland received his J.D., cum laude, from William Mitchell College of Law; his M.Eng. from the University of Texas at Arlington; and his B.S. in Engineering Physics from the University of Colorado.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its new Minneapolis office with the addition of Intellectual Property & Technology shareholders Stephen R. Baird, Tiffany A. Blofield, and Craig S. Krummen. All join the firm from Winthrop & Weinstine.

HealthPartners named Nancy Evert to senior vice president and general counsel. She will lead the nonprofit organization’s legal, risk management and sustainability teams.

Evert joined HealthPartners in 2007. During her tenure, she has helped guide several joint ventures, affiliations and new partnerships. She graduated from the Columbia University Law School and St. Olaf College. She currently serves on the board of Ten Thousands Things Theater Company.

The law firm of Maslon LLP is pleased to announce that Justin Rose, attorney in Maslon’s Litigation Group, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Minnesota Justice Foundation (MJF). MJF strives for justice by creating opportunities for law students to perform public interest and pro bono legal services. The organization’s most basic goal and the driving philosophy behind it is to link volunteer law students with opportunities to assist attorneys in meeting the legal needs of the low-income community.

